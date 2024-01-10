HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a vehicle crashed and submerged in a pond in the Aynor area on Wednesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened in the area of Dawsey Road, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 7:07 p.m.
Horry County police are assisting.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.