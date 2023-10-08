HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have died and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the area of S. Highway 701 and Bucksville Drive, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened in the Conway area when Greg Duncan of Conway crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an incoming vehicle, the coroner’s office said. The vehicle he crashed into was driven by Simone Fignole, 16, of Conway.

Fignole and a passenger were brought to the hospital where Fignole was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. Duncan also died in the crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 2:08 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

