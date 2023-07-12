HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 9 near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened along Highway 9 near Hemingway Road, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

