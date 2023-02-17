HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash, which happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 31 between Highway 90 and Highway 9, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety investigated. North Myrtle Beach police and fire rescue units assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

