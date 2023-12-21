HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of N. Highway 701 Bypass and Waccamaw Drive near the North Carolina state line, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a three-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said traffic is expected to be affected for an extended duration and critical injuries are reported.

Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries at this time, HCFR said. Dispatchers were called to the scene at about 12:06 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating along with the loris Fire Department, Tabor City Fire Department, and Horry County Police Department.