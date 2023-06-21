HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are being reported after a multi-car pileup Wednesday morning near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Five people are being taken to the hospital after the five-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road, HCFR said. It was reported at about 9:50 a.m.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Conway Fire Department also assisted.

