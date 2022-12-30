HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed Friday evening in a crash along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Island Oak Drive, HCFR said.

The pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Highway 905, troopers said. The pedestrian has been identified as 63-year-old Roxanna Massre, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the roadway was expected to remain closed for “an extended period of time,” HCFR said.

The crash will remain under investigation.