HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are being reported Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:04 a.m. to the area of N. Highway 905 and Rolling River Road. The crash has blocked lanes of traffic in the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.