HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are being reported Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 7:04 a.m. to the area of N. Highway 905 and Rolling River Road. The crash has blocked lanes of traffic in the area while emergency crews work at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.