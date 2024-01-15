HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 19 and Adrian Highway near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
One of the vehicles overturned in the crash, HCFR said. Crews responded at about 10:15 a.m., and traffic is expected to be blocked for an extended period.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
* * *
