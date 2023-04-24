HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Monday afternoon in a crash on Highway 31, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. south of International Drive, HCFR said.

One vehicle was involved in the crash and at least one person was trapped in the vehicle, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.