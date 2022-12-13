HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Tuesday evening in a crash in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of Mincey Drive and West Highway 19, HCFR said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.