HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Tuesday evening in a crash in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of Mincey Drive and West Highway 19, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.