HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened between Dew Lane and Townsend Lane in the Conway area, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 6:51 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
