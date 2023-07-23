HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a single-vehicle crash in the area of S. Highway 701 and Bucksville Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle crashed and overturned, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Crews were dispatched at about 5:20 a.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

