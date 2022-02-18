Darlington, Horry counties under burn ban due to weather conditions

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County is under a burn ban due to current weather conditions, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

Flowers said conditions of high temperatures, dry grounds, low humidity, and winds are poor for open burning. Flowers said the county normally doesn’t seen this level of activity until later in the year.

“Since Feb. 7, we’ve seen 31 brush fires, which is abnormally high,” Flowers said.

He said it has a lot to do with people trying to get their yards ready for the spring.

The Darlington County burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

Horry County issued its own burn ban Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it’s been busy with outdoor fires as well.

South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said he was hoping Thursday night’s rain would’ve helped more than it did.

“So the rain will help us for a few days but if we have a few days of sunny, dry weather, of course the fields dry out and then we get wind combined with dry fields…that’s when any fire has a chance to become a bigger fire and a significant threat,” Jones said.

When burning is allowed, Flowers stressed the importance of not leaving a fire unattended.

“One of the fires we went to this week for a matter of fact, the gentleman was burning something he had — was completely fine to burn — pine straw, pine cones in his yard,” Flowers said. “Went inside to change his child’s diaper and come back and it was about a four-acre fire. So that’s how fast it spread.

The National Weather Service has a fire danger statement in effect this weekend.

Anyone not in Horry County or Darlington County who plans to burn must call the Forestry Commission to alert them before doing so.