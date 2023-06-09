MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As expected, the 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest has taken over downtown Myrtle Beach.

Gates opened at 1 p.m. Friday, starting the second day of the four-day festival featuring many of country music’s top entertainers. Many fans were in line for hours before the gates opened to get into the event, which has been sold out for months.

Many of the fans said the value they’re getting from their CCMF tickets is second to none. Main stage VIP pass holders paid upward of $600 to get into the weekend’s festivities, which got underway Thursday night with an estimated 32,000 in attendance.

“Buying a wristband for CCMF is honestly so worth it because you get so many different artists throughout the day as well as a DJ and just different things that go along between each artist,” Hayden Urso said. “It’s honestly the most fun you’ll ever have than going to a regular concert.”

Ashley Ferguson also bought a four-day pass.

“I get 4 straight days of meeting people, friends, I get to meet celebrities,” she said. “I get to get guitar picks. I get my hat signed. It’s wonderful.”

Brooks & Dunn, tonight’s headline act, is scheduled to take the stage at about 10 p.m.