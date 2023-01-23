CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is Monday.

Eligible residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties who suffered damage from the hurricane can register for assistance through FEMA. Help is available to cover eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said.

Residents can apply for disaster funding in one of three ways:

Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.

Toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for more information on how to apply.