HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –At least one person is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 501 south of Conway, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of Conbraco Circle, which is just south of Myrtle Ridge Drive.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, southbound traffic on Highway 501 remains blocked while crews work at the scene. At least one person was trapped and taken to the hospital, HCFR said.
No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.