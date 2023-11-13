HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Horry County happened while an officer was trying to pull over a car that had been reported stolen in Conway, a report said.

The driver of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan died after crashing on Old Reaves Ferry Road while fleeing from Horry County police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The name of the person has not been released.

According to an Horry County police report, an officer first spotted the car in an area north of the 3000 block of Old Reaves Ferry Road.

“Upon getting behind the vehicle it turned into a private drive and accelerated through private property and back onto Old Reaves Ferry Road where he continued to flee from police toward Hwy 905,” the report said. “After a short distance of fleeing on Old Reaves Ferry Rd the driver, listed suspect, lost control of the vehicle and wrecked into a field.”

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to the SCHP.

No additional information was immediately available. The highway patrol is investigating.