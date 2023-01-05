SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media.

“We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this piece of Surfside Beach history, we ask that you do so from Pine Drive. Please do not slow or stop along U.S. Highway 17.”

Concerns about mold and structural problems prompted the town to relocate its officers to 115 Highway 17 Business, which formerly housed offices for the Coldwell Banker real estate company. It is across Highway 17 Business, about a quarter-mile from the original town hall.