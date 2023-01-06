HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to the sheriff’s office.
The trailer is a 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with a South Carolina license plate 23116KT, according to the sheriff’s office.
The camper has a value of about $12,000, according to deputies.
Deputies said the theft was not captured on any surveillance video at the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 843-554-2471 or email methompson@charlestoncounty.org. After hours call 843-202-1700.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.