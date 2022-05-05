HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No public health threat was found in connection to recent Horry County duck deaths, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a press release Thursday.

Dozens of Muscovy ducks were found dead at the Ivystone Apartments near Myrtle Beach in April.

“The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is aware that a group of ducks recently died in Horry County,” DHEC officials said in a press release. “At this time, no threat to public health has been identified linked to these ducks.”

Even though no threat to public health was found, DHEC recommends that people should avoid contact with wild birds and other wild animals, especially those that appear sick, injured or dead.

Anyone who finds a wild bird or animal in need is asked to contact a wildlife professional to assist the animal.