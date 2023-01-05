HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.”

The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply.

In South Carolina, most of the assistance is based in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties.

The administration reports more than 100 applications totaling $1.3 million in loans have been approved.

About 20% of applications in the News13 viewing area have been approved.

To apply for a disaster relief loan, visit the Small Business Administration website and click on the “Apply for Disaster Loans” button.