HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are being reported after a vehicle went into the water and overturned Thursday morning near Nichols, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:35 a.m., and a dive team has responded to the scene in the area of Highway 9 at Highway 76, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic remain blocked in the area, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.