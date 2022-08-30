HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — Homes in Horry County are part of the national housing market that overvalues homes by 25%, according to data from Moody Analytics and Fortune.

The chief economist for Moody Analytics predicted that homes overvalued at 25% could see prices drop up to 15% in the future, but that’s not expected to happen in 2022.

John Fullwood, a Horry County resident selling his home, said as a homebuyer and seller, it’s important to learn about your local market.

“Do your research, do your homework,” he said. “Educate yourself so you don’t make a huge mistake, because buying a home is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever do and you want to do it right. You have to have some guidance from a professional who knows what they are doing.”

Redfin reports that the average price for a single-family home in Horry County is $320,000, which is an increase of 24.9% compared with July 2021.

Maria Nazario, with EXP Greyfeather Group Realty, said the price increase is because of the supply and demand.

“We’re still such a high-demand area,” she said. “People are wanting to be here, and they’re willing to pay.”

Nazario said the average buyer in Horry County has been looking in the price range of $250,000 and lower.

“If your home is being listed between that price range you could still expect a very competitive market,” she said.

Since demand has been so high, homes are being built very close together, she said.

“You have more house than you do yard,” said Fullwood.

Fullwood said prices have risen since he bought his home in 2019, but he thinks there are still good deals in some areas.

“Things are a little higher than they were several years ago, or even a couple of years ago,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean you’re not getting a good deal. You just have to be picky where you get it.”.