MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners recently became aware of a dermatology office in Myrtle Beach that closed abruptly without any notice to its patients, according to an Order of Appointment provided by the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of South Carolina is located on Highway 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach-area.

The office’s last day of operation was Feb. 17 and it was purportedly set to reopen Feb. 20 under new ownership but never did. The transfer of ownership never took place and as of March 30, the center remains closed.

The center was previously owned by Joseph Masessa until his death in a plane crash in 2019. The practice continued to be operated by a family member of Masessa, who is not a licensed physician in South Carolina.

The family member employed licensed practitioners who treated patients at the center, though some practitioners were only at the site once per month but regularly practiced elsewhere.

Since the office closed Feb. 17, nobody has contacted the patients in accordance with the board’s policy regarding the “closing of a medical practice,” according to the order.

The family member who had been operating the practice since Masessa’s death did not contact the board following the closing of the practice, and the board said it has not heard from him to this point.

The family member resides in New Jersey and their is no evidence to this point that he has made any arrangements for record retrieval, according to the order.

Several patients have reached out local media, including News13, about their inability to obtain their medical records so that they could continue to receive treatment.

Former patients have gone over 40 days now without having access to their records.

“The right of patients to obtain their medical records is of vital importance… The ability to obtain records is crucial, which is why the South Carolina Legislature passed the Physicians’ Patient Records Act,” the order reads.

The order also continues on to say is it “doubtful” that the family member who took over after Masessa’s death legally owns the medical records.

The board has appointed Brandon Coakley, M.D. as custodian of records.

Former patients of the practice can reach out to Coakley to receive their records.