HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccatee Zoo will permanently close after being sued by PETA, despite its owner telling News13 it was closed for renovations, according to court documents filed Monday.

“Because of the ongoing expense of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close the Zoo and discontinue further operations,” a letter from the facility’s attorneys reads.

The facility’s USDA license expired Monday and was not renewed, according to the letter.

The animals at the facility were transferred to Zootastic Park of Lake Norman in Troutman, North Carolina, which already owned many of the animals and was loaning them to Waccatee Zoo, according to the letter.

PETA sent an email to the facility’s attorney about an hour after News13 published a story last week in which owner Jeff Futrell told us the facility was temporarily closed for renovations. Futrell told us the facility would reopen “when we re-open” and then shortly after hung up the phone.

PETA’s letter asked the facility to confirm or deny if any animals were being moved.

Last week, Futrell was combative to News13 when we asked about the animals. He did not give specifics, but said the animals were being taken care of.

News13 reached out to the facility Tuesday for comment and was told Futrell wasn’t available. The person who answered the phone said our message would be passed along.

On Monday, PETA also filed an emergency motion to stop the transfer of the animals pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

“Shipping animals from one shabby outfit to the next prolongs their pain, and in this case, it blocks PETA from gathering evidence about these animals’ suffering,” said Brittany Peet with PETA. “This is a shady stunt designed to keep abused animals from receiving the care they desperately need.”

PETA sued the Waccatee Zoo in April, calling it a “hellhole” and accused the facility of violating the Endangered Species Act and other violations.

In the 123-page lawsuit, PETA accuses the Waccatee Zoo of exhibiting more than 460 animals in conditions “in which they’re deprived of appropriate veterinary care and other necessities,” according to a previous news release. Other allegations include inadequate care for Lila the tiger, which it claims led to the tiger’s death and other animals living in poor conditions.

“It’s either that they don’t understand how to provide appropriate animal care or they just don’t care,” said Brittany Peet with PETA.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.