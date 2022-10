HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One dog was rescued from a camper fire unharmed Saturday evening near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Hagan Road near Loris after an outside fire extended to a camper, HCFR said.

Loris Fire Department assisted HCFR with this fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.