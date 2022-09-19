HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County is shut down because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. Monday on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said.

Power is out to about 200 Santee Coopers in the area south of Highway 90, according to an outage map on the utility’s website. The estimated restoration time is 10 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.