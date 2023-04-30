HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A downed tree was blocking traffic Sunday afternoon in the Nichols area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The tree is down across the road in the area of Lake Swamp Road and Pee Dee Highway, HCFR said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to remove the tree.
