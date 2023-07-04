HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed and overturned on Highway 378 near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 1:40 a.m. near Tampa Lane when a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer going west on Highway 378 went off the right side of the road and overturned, SCHP Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene, Tidwell said.

No additional information was immediately available.

