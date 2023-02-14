HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 501, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

It happened near Forestbrook Road, and the driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the spokesperson said. The driver was the only person in the van.

No additional details were immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

