NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A witness tried to warn an SUV driver before a young child was hit and killed while the vehicle was backing up in a North Myrtle Beach neighborhood, according to a police report.

“This death was a tragic accident,” Donald Graham, a spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said. “The driver of the vehicle will not be charged.”

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Blue Ridge Trail in the Timber Ridge community, according to the report obtained by News13.

The was identified on Monday as 1-year-old Jazlyn Verganza by the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The accident happened near her home on Blue Ridge Trail.

The police report said a witness told police they saw the child run behind a black SUV parked in front of a residence and then saw the vehicle’s reverse lights come on. The witness told officers they tried to warn the driver that the child was behind the vehicle but could not get there in time.

Officers said they saw the driver “visibly upset” in the driveway after the accident.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.