HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study will host a drop-in style open house Thursday for the public to review and comment on proposed recommendations that address transportation issues on Highway 90.

The drop-in style event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the multipurpose rooms located at the Horry County Government Building in Conway, officials said in a news release.

The open house will address transportation issues along the SC 90 corridor from US 501 Business to US 17 and along the Hwy 57 corridor from SC 90 to SC 9, the release said.

Earlier this year in January, Horry County community members expressed their frustration about the continued issues with Highway 90.

Funding for a study to address issues along Highway 90 was approved by the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study in 2021. The study focused on Highway 90 to 501 Business 9 in North Myrtle Beach.