CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student was charged after he was found with a loaded AR-15 and marijuana in his car on school property, according to officials.

During afternoon dismissal, 18-year-old Dontarrius Livingston, a student at the Academy for Technology and Academics, was seen vaping in the parking lot, so administration searched his vehicle, according to the district.

The vehicle search led to the discovery of a bag of marijuana, a box of ammunition, and a loaded AR-15.

Law enforcement was contacted, and Livingston will face disciplinary actions to the fullest extent and criminal charges were filed.

The district said ATA parents and staff were notified of this incident on Wednesday by school administration.