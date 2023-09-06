HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Wednesday morning caused minor damage to a home near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 4:12 a.m. to the 3000 block of Juniper Bay Road and found the home filled with smoke. The fire was isolated to a dryer.

No injuries were reported. The Conway Fire Department assisted on the call.