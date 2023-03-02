HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was being taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a dump truck overturned in the area of Dobros and Depot roads in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash, which happened shortly before 2 p.m., resulted in lanes of traffic being blocked, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. Conway police are handling the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.