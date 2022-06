Crews responded to a fire on June 26, 2022 at the Tanger Outlets. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews quickly put out a fire Sunday afternoon at the Tanger Outlets off Highway 501.

The fire was in a dumpster, according to a social media post by Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched to the area at about 1:40 p.m.

No one was injured and a nearby building was evacuated as a precaution.