HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Election day is still two weeks away, but early voting is now underway across South Carolina, including in Horry County.

For voters who don’t want to wait until Nov. 7 to cast their ballots, officials said there are several things they need to know.

For this election, Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are all electing city leaders, but there is only one location for early voting — the Horry County Voter Registration and Election office in Conway.

Sandy Martin, Horry County’s director of registration and elections, said officials are expecting a steady turnout of voters during the 12-day early voting period. And, just like the general election, voters will need a photo ID.

Martin also said it’s important for potential voters to know whether they are eligible to vote in city elections.

“The biggest issue we have on city election days is that everybody wants to vote in the city election,” Martin said. “You’re not eligible unless you live within the city boundaries, and you pay city taxes. So just because your address is Conway or Myrtle Beach, doesn’t mean you’re entitled to vote in that election.”

Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 3 Polling sites are closed on Sundays.