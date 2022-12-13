HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — We’re less than two weeks from Christmas, and a Grand Strand car dealership has teamed up with Toys for Tots to put a smile on a child’s face this holiday.

East Coast Honda and Volkswagen partnered with Toys for Tots for a donation drive. Inflation has affected the ability of many families to be able to provide presents this year, so donations are still welcomed and needed.

This partnership is 14 years strong. The dealership will accept donations through 8 p.m. Friday. Participating is simple. Just go to the dealership at 8756 Highway 17 and drop off your donation.

Toys for children of any age are being accepted. Service manager Matt Martin said it’s an awesome event that he and his co-workers look forward to every year.

“Every Christmas, to give back to the community,” Martin said. “The participation is so great from our customers. We even had one lady drop off 20 bears, we’ve never seen that before, so 20 bears. We’ve got bikes for kids. It really is an awesome project we look forward to every year.”

Martin said it’s the generosity of strangers that keeps this initiative going annually.