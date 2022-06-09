HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 22 were closed for a portion of Thursday afternoon after a crash caused damage to guide wires and median barriers, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. near mile-marker 25 between Highway 905 and Highway 90, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The road re-opened before 3 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash and the Department of Transportation was notified of the damage to the barriers.