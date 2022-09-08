CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Election officials are beefing up security around the country ahead of midterm elections, according to a recent New York Times article. But what about Horry County?

Places like Madison, Wisconsin have added security cameras and plexiglass in the reception area of a county election office. The article said that decision comes after a masked man tried opening locked doors during an election in April.

The Director of Horry County Voter Registration and Elections, Sandy Martin, said there are no plans to beef up security as of right now but they do have some security measures already in place.

Martin said at the voter registration election complex there is no way to get into the back office unless they let someone in.

There is glass in the reception area that separates the staff from voters.

She said they’re not allowed to have police officers at the polling places unless there is an issue and they don’t have the money to put up cameras at all of their 125 polling locations.

“Our poll workers are instructed, if there’s an issue they are to call 911 immediately and we have the county police and all on stand by,” Martin said.

Martin said right now they are getting their election equipment and polling staff ready to go for Election Day, which is Nov. 8.