NORTH MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — With gas prices in flux, more visitors to the Grand Strand are choosing electric bikes as a cheaper alternative.

Kelly Williams, chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Electric Bikes, said more tourists are flying to Myrtle Beach instead of driving and more people are coming to his business for a way to get around town.

“We’ve got the hotel right down the street, a couple of blocks away,” tourist Joseph Burghard said. “Online registration was super easy, and access to the beach was great too. It was something fun to do.”

Electric bikes are bicycles with integrated electric motors that assist you when you’re pedaling. They also have a throttle function that you can use if you don’t feel like pedaling.

All bikes have a max speed of 20 mph and can travel 30 to 45 miles per charge.

“They’re easy to park,” Williams said. “We provide a lock so that if you want to go have lunch, you can easily park the bike, lock the bike up, go have lunch, and then proceed on with your ride for the rest of the day.”

Williams said multiday rentals have increased 54% percent over the last six months.

“A large segment of our demographic is families as well,” Myrtle Beach Electric Bikes co-owner Eric Williams said. “They come and it’s their first time riding an e-bike. It’s a great family activity. … You can go out and mom and dad can ride with the kids. We’ve got little bikes and big bikes, so we can accommodate anyone.”

While the bikes can get you from point A to point B, customers said they also offer a fun experience.

“I definitely say the ride on the beach,” Burghard said. “You got a nice cool breeze coming off the nice water. It was great scenery. It was nice.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the bikes can go to the website for Myrtle Beach Electric Bikes.