HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Enterprise Road bridge crossing Carolina Bays Parkway in Horry County reopened a month ahead of schedule, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bridge was set to reopen at the end of June, but “due to the hard work of all individuals involved this project was able to be completed and reopened to traffic a month ahead of schedule,” according to a news release from the SCDOT.

The bridge was initially closed for repairs in December after an oversized load on a tractor trailer hit the bridge, SCDOT said.