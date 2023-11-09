HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One lane of traffic is blocked in the area of Highway 917 and Mount Olive Church Road near Nichols because of an agricultural equipment fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 1:13 p.m. and found the equipment on fire. According to HCFR, the combine caught fire and the fire is under control.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene.