HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Evacuations have been recommended Tuesday due to a fast-moving 20-acre fire near Highway 22 between Conway and Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 11:13 a.m. to the area of McKinley Shortcut Road, HCFR said. Traffic on Highway 22 is not currently affected but as a precautionary measure, residents have been recommended to evacuate. HCFR is in contact with those residents directly.

Structures are being protected and no injuries have been reported.

Smoke will be visible in the area for an extended period of time, HCFR said.