HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell will receive another opportunity to argue for receiving bond Friday morning.

Dontell, along with co-defendant Meagan Jackson, are accused of murdering Gregory Rice in 2020. Jackson and Rice shared multiple children.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Dontell had previously received bond. However, it was revoked last year after authorities said he violated its conditions. Jackson’s bond was also revoked, with authorities claiming that the two had contact with each other both in person and over the phone multiple times — therefore violating their conditions. She also was accused of being in locations she wasn’t allowed to be.

Jackson received bond again this March after her attorneys appealed for it in February. She received a $150,000 bond and remains under home detention, with her previous conditions still applied.

Rice’s family filed a lawsuit against Dontell and Jackson in June 2021, claiming that the two conspired together to hurt Rice. Dontell has responded in legal documents by stating that the injuries and damages mentioned in the suit were caused by someone else.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.