HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry County police sergeant filed a lawsuit against the department claiming he was discriminated against due to having disabilities, ultimately causing him to leave his job.

Jack Johnson filed the lawsuit Oct. 21. Jackson has a glass eye, PTSD and a brain injury, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says younger employees without disabilities were treated more favorably than he was and were given more favorable assignments and promotions. It also claims those without disabilities weren’t disciplined from the same issues as Johnson.

Johnson’s complaints were sent to the South Carolina Human Affairs, which conducted an investigation and issued a right to sue on July 10, according to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, Johnson has “significant” law enforcement experience and a master’s degree in criminal justice. He moved to Socastee in 1989 and became a firefighter before graduating high school in 1990.

In 1990, Johnson joined the Army as a military police officer, according to the lawsuit. He served in the Gulf War and was then transferred to Hawaii. In Hawaii, the lawsuit says Johnson was injured during a rodeo where he was kicked in the head, crushing his face and causing him to lose his eye.

In 2012-2013, Johnson was medically discharged from the military and given an Army Commendation Award for saving another soldier’s life, according to the lawsuit.

Johnson was hired by the Horry County Police Department in 2004, according to the lawsuit. He tested for the Corporal position for 10 years, but when he made the top of the list, the lawsuit claims the list was thrown out and he wasn’t given the position. When he was eventually given the promotion, he held the role for two years.

The lawsuit says Johnson was promoted to Sergeant in 2018. He was diagnosed with PTSD and depression at that time.

In 2019, Johnson said his supervisor changed and he said he was targeted for his disabilities, according to the lawsuit.

In May 2021, Johnson was demoted for harassment with no reason given, according to the lawsuit. He eventually left his job due to the harassment and hostile work environment, according to the lawsuit. Johnson said he feared the department viewed his disabilities as a liability.

News13 reached out to the Horry County Police Department for comment and are waiting to hear back.