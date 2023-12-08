SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Friday morning after authorities searched a home in the 100 block of S. Myrtle Drive in Surfside Beach, police said.

The name of the person and the charges they face have not been released, but police said it was a drug-related investigation. An increased police presence is expected for several hours while Surfside Beach officers continue their investigation.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

There are no injuries, and authorities said there is no danger to the community. Police are asking people to avoid the area.