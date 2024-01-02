SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The latest expected completion date for the new Surfside Beach pier is Jan. 12, according to town spokesperson Tabitha Mull.

Mull said Tuesday’s pier meeting was canceled, and that the monumental stairs, handrails and ADA ramp handrails which are code compliance issues remain outstanding. She also said there are several items and non-compliance issues yet to be completed.

This comes after town officials said in late November that the pier was expected to be completed by New Year’s Day. Mayor Rob Krouse said after that “I’ll believe it when I see it” when asked about the projected completion date of Jan. 1.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.