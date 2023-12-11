HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Academy Drive in the Conway area is closed while crews remove a large tree that was knocked down during an overnight windstorm.

People are asked to avoid the area near Brown Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which was called to the area at 6:43 a.m. The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be removing the tree from the roadway.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is assisting.